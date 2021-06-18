UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Ambassador To UN Congratulates Guterres On Reappointment As Secretary-General

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 07:49 PM

US Ambassador to UN Congratulates Guterres on Reappointment as Secretary-General

The United States congratulated Antonio Guterres with his appointment as UN Secretary-General for a second term, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) The United States congratulated Antonio Guterres with his appointment as UN Secretary-General for a second term, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the UN General Assembly swore Guterres in office for the second term which is set to span from January 2022 to December 2026.

"On behalf of the United States, I am pleased to congratulate Antonio Guterres on his reappointment as UN Secretary-General," Thomas-Greenfield said.

The US diplomat said Guterres' appointment is a testament to his leadership in tackling the current challenges.

"The United States recognizes the many challenges the Secretary-General will face in the coming years, and we hope that... the next five years will see more peace, more security, and more prosperity than the last," she said.

Thomas-Greenfield also stated in order to achieve these goals, UN member states will be required to demonstrate their commitment and respect for human rights.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations United States January December From

Recent Stories

UK retail sales drop as consumers eat out

1 minute ago

One more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

PTI Govt working to promote agriculture with 7-tim ..

1 minute ago

BA's budget session delayed due to protest by Oppo ..

1 minute ago

KP Govt. to spend Rs. 13.2bln as developmental exp ..

3 minutes ago

AJK President asks youth to learn essential skills ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.