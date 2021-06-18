US Ambassador to UN Congratulates Guterres on Reappointment as Secretary-General

The United States congratulated Antonio Guterres with his appointment as UN Secretary-General for a second term, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) The United States congratulated Antonio Guterres with his appointment as UN Secretary-General for a second term, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the UN General Assembly swore Guterres in office for the second term which is set to span from January 2022 to December 2026.

"On behalf of the United States, I am pleased to congratulate Antonio Guterres on his reappointment as UN Secretary-General," Thomas-Greenfield said.

The US diplomat said Guterres' appointment is a testament to his leadership in tackling the current challenges.

"The United States recognizes the many challenges the Secretary-General will face in the coming years, and we hope that... the next five years will see more peace, more security, and more prosperity than the last," she said.

Thomas-Greenfield also stated in order to achieve these goals, UN member states will be required to demonstrate their commitment and respect for human rights.