US Ambassador To UN Discusses Grain Deal With Ukraine's Kuleba - US Mission

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2023 | 08:30 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield has discussed the Black Sea Grain Initiative, commonly known as the grain deal, with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in a phone call, US Mission to the United Nations Spokesperson Nate Evans said.

"Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield and Foreign Minister Kuleba discussed the importance of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which has been critical in ensuring grain and food supplies get to those in need and stabilize global markets in the face of Russian obstruction," Evans said in a Friday statement.

During the Friday phone call, Thomas-Greenfiel and Kuleba also discussed shared priorities at the United Nations and the US ambassador affirmed US support for Ukraine, Evans said.

Delegations from Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the UN held talks on the extension of the grain deal in Istanbul from May 10-11. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Thursday that the Black Sea Grain Initiative would cease to exist if there was no agreement on its extension by May 18.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated on Friday that it was necessary to implement the second part of the grain deal concerning Russia in order to extend the Black Sea initiative.

A source familiar with the talks told Sputnik on Friday that no decisions had been made yet on the extension of the grain deal and the negotiations will continue.

