US Ambassador to UN Says Russians 'Have Nothing to Celebrate' Ahead of May 9 Celebrations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2022) US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield made disparaging remarks about Victory Day celebrations in Russia on Sunday, claiming that Russians "have nothing to celebrate" on May 9.

"They have nothing to celebrate tomorrow. They have not succeeded in defeating the Ukrainians. They've not succeeded in dividing the world or dividing NATO and they have only succeed in isolating themselves internationally and becoming a pariah state around the globe. So what they are celebrating tomorrow is their own lack of success," Thomas-Greenfield told CNN.

This is not the first time senior US officials verbally attack Victory Day, one of the most important national holidays in Russia commemorating the defeat of Nazism and end of World War 2.

On Saturday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is allegedly trying to "manipulate historical memory" to make a case for Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted.