US Ambassador to UN Says Will Travel to Middle East in Coming Weeks for Syria Aid Update

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Tuesday that she will soon travel to the middle East to receive updates on the efforts to distribute humanitarian aid to Syria.

"In addition to the three meetings we will hold in the Security Council this month, I want to share that in the coming weeks I intend to travel to the region once again for an update on the life-saving aid flowing through the cross-border mechanism that was reauthorized unanimously by the Security Council last July," Thomas-Greenfield said during a press briefing.

The US ambassador said the dire humanitarian situation facing millions of Syrians remains a significant priority for the United States.

As part of its presidency of the UN Security Council during the months of may, the United States plans to hold three meetings on Syria: on the humanitarian situation on May 20; on chemical weapons on May 23 and on the political situation on May 31, Thomas-Greefield said.

The United States does not think that the Assad government in Syria has earned a "softening of relationships" due to alleged continued human rights violations against Syrian civilians, she added.