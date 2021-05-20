UrduPoint.com
US Ambassador To UN To Attend Inauguration Of Ecuador President May 24 - White House

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 07:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) A delegation of US officials, including the ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, will attend the inauguration ceremony of the President-elect of Ecuador Guillermo Lasso on Monday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield will lead a Presidential Delegation to Ecuador, to attend the inauguration of President-elect Guillermo Lasso Mendoza and Vice-President-elect Alfredo Borrero Vega on May 24. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will be joined by U.

S. Ambassador to Ecuador Michael J. Fitzpatrick, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for the Western Hemisphere Juan Gonzalez, and Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs at the Department of State Julie Chung," Psaki said in a release.

Lasso, a businessman-turned-politician, defeated Andres Arauz in a runoff election in April. Ecuador's National Electoral Council reported that Guillermo Lasso's right-wing CREO movement received more than 52.36% of the vote, whereas the leftist Arauz received just over 47.64% of the votes.

