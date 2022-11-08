US Ambassador to UN Traveling in Ukraine on Tuesday - Mission

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield is traveling in Ukraine on Tuesday to reiterate Washington's unwavering support for Kiev and underscore the need for an extension of the Black Sea grain deal, the US mission to the UN said.

"Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Representative to the United Nations, is traveling in Ukraine today to reiterate the United States' unwavering support as Ukraine defends its freedom and territorial integrity amidst Russia's brutal and unprovoked invasion," the statement said.

While in Kiev, she will meet with Ukrainian government officials.

"She will observe efforts to document and preserve evidence of atrocities committed by Russian forces and will hear first-hand accounts of survivors. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will also discuss the global food insecurity crisis exacerbated by Russia's invasion and will underscore the critical need for an extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative into the coming year," the mission stated.

Thomas-Greenfield will also meet with humanitarian organizations working with people affected by the conflict, the mission added.