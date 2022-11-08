UrduPoint.com

US Ambassador To UN Traveling In Ukraine On Tuesday - Mission

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2022 | 06:20 PM

US Ambassador to UN Traveling in Ukraine on Tuesday - Mission

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield is traveling in Ukraine on Tuesday to reiterate Washington's unwavering support for Kiev and underscore the need for an extension of the Black Sea grain deal, the US mission to the UN said.

"Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Representative to the United Nations, is traveling in Ukraine today to reiterate the United States' unwavering support as Ukraine defends its freedom and territorial integrity amidst Russia's brutal and unprovoked invasion," the statement said.

While in Kiev, she will meet with Ukrainian government officials.

"She will observe efforts to document and preserve evidence of atrocities committed by Russian forces and will hear first-hand accounts of survivors. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will also discuss the global food insecurity crisis exacerbated by Russia's invasion and will underscore the critical need for an extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative into the coming year," the mission stated.

Thomas-Greenfield will also meet with humanitarian organizations working with people affected by the conflict, the mission added.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Washington Kiev United States Government

Recent Stories

Bismah will become Pakistan's most capped ODI play ..

Bismah will become Pakistan's most capped ODI player during matches against Irel ..

2 minutes ago
 Saboor Aly’s new video clip goes viral on social ..

Saboor Aly’s new video clip goes viral on social media

13 minutes ago
 Imran Khan terms FIR registered against attack on ..

Imran Khan terms FIR registered against attack on his life as “farcical”

41 minutes ago
 Aitzaz Ahsan visits Imran Khan at Zaman Park

Aitzaz Ahsan visits Imran Khan at Zaman Park

1 hour ago
  Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee ret ..

 Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee returns home from Kenya

2 hours ago
 Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police submit record of FIR in Supre ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.