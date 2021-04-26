UrduPoint.com
US Ambassador To UN Urges International Community To Prepare For Next Pandemic

Mon 26th April 2021 | 08:15 PM

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Monday urged the international community to prepare for the next pandemic

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Monday urged the international community to prepare for the next pandemic.

Thomas-Greenfield spoke at a closed virtual UN meeting, co-hosted by the United States, Japan, Norway and South Africa, on pandemic preparedness and response.

"The takeaway from this past year is clear: the world barely withstood this pandemic. We must be ready for the next," Thomas-Greenfield said.

The ambassador said world leaders need to address issues, including establishing sustainable health security financing, implementing accountability mechanisms for oversight and identifying triggers for surge capacity that will enable for a rapid response when the next pandemic hits.

Thomas-Greenfield also noted that the United States will participate later in the week in the high-level meeting on antimicrobial resistance, where it will adopt a new call to action.

