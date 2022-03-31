US Ambassador to UN Will Visit Moldova, Romania Hosting Ukrainian Refugees

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield will visit Romania and Moldova on April 2-4 to discuss their efforts in accommodating Ukrainian refugees.

"U.S. Representative to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield will travel to Moldova and Romania April 2-4 to focus on Moldova and Romania's efforts to assist refugees coming from Ukraine and humanitarian needs created by the Russian Federation's aggression and war against Ukraine," the statement said.

She will talk to government officials, United Nations agencies and NGO partners to learn more about their efforts to help people displaced by conflict.

The envoy is also expected to meet with Ukrainian refugees.

According to the United Nations, over 4 million people have left Ukraine since Russia launched its special militarily operation to defend the Russian-speaking republics of Donbas against intensifying attacks from Ukrainian military.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, but later accused Ukrainian forces of using typical terrorist methods, such as hiding behind civilians and positioning weapons systems in civilian areas.

