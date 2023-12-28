US Ambassador tours Saudi Interior Ministry’s exhibition Security Oasis at King Abdulaziz Camel Festival

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) US Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Michael Ratney has visited the Ministry of Interior's exhibition "Security Oasis" at King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, which is being held in Al-Sayahid, north of Riyadh region, until the end of December 2023.

Ambassador Ratney toured the pavalions, exploring the security sectors, acquainting himself with the efforts of the ministry in maintaining security.

He was also briefed on the ministry's key developmental projects, technology investments, and the implementation of artificial intelligence applications and digital solutions to uphold public safety.

The U.S. ambassador also learned about the individual, business, and government sectors through "Absher" platform, enhancing traffic safety. Moreover, he reviewed technologies and mechanisms in both the security and environmental systems, as well as the live shooting experiences in a specialized field, and gained insights into the handling of weapons.