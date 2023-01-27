UrduPoint.com

US Ambassador Tracy To Meet Senior Russian Diplomat, Present Copy Of Credentials - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2023 | 05:30 PM

US Ambassador Tracy to Meet Senior Russian Diplomat, Present Copy of Credentials - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) New US Ambassador Lynne Tracy will visit the Russian Foreign Ministry next week to meet with Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and present copies of credentials, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, US Embassy in Moscow told RIA Novosti that new US Ambassador Lynne Tracy will hold a meeting at the Russian Foreign Ministry next week in the period from Monday to Thursday.

"The ministry will host the US ambassador who has arrived in Russia. Supervising Deputy Minister Sergey Ryabkov will be present at the meeting... During the meeting, Ms. Tracy will present copies of credentials, after which she will be able to begin her duties as the US ambassador to Russia," Zakharova told a briefing.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit From

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s brutal attac ..

Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s brutal attack in Palestine

40 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs now provides possibility of clea ..

Abu Dhabi Customs now provides possibility of clearing goods for non-resident in ..

1 hour ago
 ECP sets March 16 as date for by-polls on vacant s ..

ECP sets March 16 as date for by-polls on vacant seats of PTI

2 hours ago
 PM says Pakistan to sign agreement with IMF this m ..

PM says Pakistan to sign agreement with IMF this month

3 hours ago
 US funding to improve civilian law enforcement cap ..

US funding to improve civilian law enforcement capacity: Donald Blome

4 hours ago
 Bugti Stadium enclosures to be named after modern- ..

Bugti Stadium enclosures to be named after modern-day stars

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.