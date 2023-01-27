US Ambassador Tracy to Meet Senior Russian Diplomat, Present Copy of Credentials - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) New US Ambassador Lynne Tracy will visit the Russian Foreign Ministry next week to meet with Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and present copies of credentials, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, US Embassy in Moscow told RIA Novosti that new US Ambassador Lynne Tracy will hold a meeting at the Russian Foreign Ministry next week in the period from Monday to Thursday.

"The ministry will host the US ambassador who has arrived in Russia. Supervising Deputy Minister Sergey Ryabkov will be present at the meeting... During the meeting, Ms. Tracy will present copies of credentials, after which she will be able to begin her duties as the US ambassador to Russia," Zakharova told a briefing.