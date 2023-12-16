Open Menu

US Ambassador Visited WSJ Reporter Held In Moscow: Embassy

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2023 | 12:50 AM

US ambassador visited WSJ reporter held in Moscow: embassy

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) The United States embassy in Moscow said on Friday that Ambassador Lynne Tracy had visited Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, a US citizen detained in Russia on spying charges.

Gershkovich was arrested during a reporting trip at the end of March in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, becoming the first Western reporter to be held on espionage charges in Russia since the Soviet era.

"He remains upbeat and thanks his family, friends and everyone who has been following his plight for over 250 days for their support," the embassy said on social media, announcing the visit.

Tracy's visit comes one day after a Moscow court upheld a ruling to keep Gershkovich, 32, in custody at least until January 30, pending a trial.

It also came after President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he wanted Moscow and Washington to reach a solution to secure the release of Gershkovich and another high-profile American being held by Russia on espionage charges.

The US State Department responded by saying Russia had so far refused all US offers for the release of Gershkovich and US Marine Paul Whelan.

It urged Putin to negotiate in good faith.

Gershkovich, his employer and the US government have all rejected the spying allegations.

The 32-year-old reporter previously worked in Moscow for the French international news agency Agence France Presse.

