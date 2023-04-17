UrduPoint.com

US Ambassador Visits WSJ Journalist Gershkovich Detained In Russia - Embassy

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2023 | 07:30 PM

US ambassador in Russia Lynne Tracy visited The Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich, who was recently detained in Russia on espionage charges, the US Embassy in Russia said on Monday

On March 30, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that Gershkovich had been detained in Yekaterinburg on suspicion of espionage for the US.

The journalist had collected classified information regarding the activities of one of the firms of Russia's military-industrial complex, the FSB said. The Lefortovo District Court of Moscow ruled that the reporter be put in pre-trial detention until May 29.

"I visited WSJ's Evan Gershkovich today at Lefortovo Prison - the first time we've been permitted access to him since his wrongful detention more than two weeks ago. He is in good health and remains strong. We reiterate our call for his immediate release," the embassy quoted Tracy as saying in a tweet.

