US Ambassador Vows to Help Armenian Prime Minister Implement Domestic Reforms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The newly-appointed US Ambassador to Yerevan, Christina Quinn, promised to assist in the implementation of Armenia's domestic reforms during a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday, Pashinyan's press service said.

"Christina Quinn thanked for the warm welcome and added that she will make every effort to effectively advance the Armenian-American partnership agenda. In this context, the Ambassador attached importance to the close cooperation with the Armenian government. At the same time, she expressed the willingness of the US administration to continue contributing to the implementation of reforms in Armenia," the statement read.

Pashinyan congratulated Quinn on her appointment to the "responsible position" and expressed the hope that relations between Armenia and the US would continue to develop and expand during her tenure, according to the statement.

The prime minister also noted the importance of the US assistance in implementing institutional reforms in the country, saying that "the development and strengthening of democracy is of strategic importance" for Yerevan, the statement added.