US Ambassador Was Told Moscow Will React To Potential New Sanctions - Source

Wed 14th April 2021 | 01:48 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan was invited to hold talks with Russia's presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, he was told that Moscow would resolutely react to potential new sanctions, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The US ambassador was invited to presidential aide Yuri Ushakov. It was said during their conversation that if the US side takes new unfriendly steps in the form of sanctions amid [US President Joe] Biden's statements about the intention to improve relations with Russia, the Russian side will provide the most resolute response," the source said.

