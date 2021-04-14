UrduPoint.com
US Ambassador's Talks In Moscow Do Not Mean Preparations For Putin-Biden Talks - Kremlin

Wed 14th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The fact that Russia's presidential aide Yuri Ushakov held talks with US ambassador John Sullivan in Moscow does not mean that preparations for a meeting between Russian president Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, are ongoing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Yes, he met with Ushakov indeed. It was mentioned that the announced initiatives should be substantiated with exact deeds," Peskov told reporters.

When asked if this means that preparations started for the top-level meeting, the Kremlin spokesman said "it does not mean this."

