Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 12:48 PM

US Ambiguous Position on Syria Proves Its Inability to Negotiate- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Washington of having an ambiguous stand on Syria, noting that this reflected its inability to negotiate

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Washington of having an ambiguous stand on Syria, noting that this reflected its inability to negotiate.

"It's difficult for me to say what is wrong with US actions in the Syrian Arab Republic, but for me it is an established fact that they are contradictory and reflecting our US counterparts' inability to negotiate," Lavrov said on Wednesday at a joint press conference with his Kazakh counterpart, Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

Russia has repeatedly called on the US to stop illegally occupying Syria's territory near At Tanf, where the US has an unauthorized military base, Lavrov stressed, accusing Washington of violating the UN Security Council's resolution on Syria's sovereignty and integrity.

The Russian foreign minister expressed hope that Washington would eventually take note of Moscow's arguments that the US actions in Syria's north-east, where Turkey currently plans to launch an offensive against Kurdish militias that enjoy US support, were dangerous.

"However, we don't see any significant changes in its [US] incoherent and contradictory policy," Lavrov emphasized.

