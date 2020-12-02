UrduPoint.com
Wed 02nd December 2020

US Ambulance System Says 'Likely to Break' Without Extra COVID-19 Aid - Reports

The American Ambulance Association has told the Department of Health and Human Services in a letter that the 911 system nationwide has reached a "breaking point" amid the lack of the government's COVID-19 relief aid, NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing the correspondence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The American Ambulance Association has told the Department of Health and Human Services in a letter that the 911 system nationwide has reached a "breaking point" amid the lack of the government's COVID-19 relief aid, NBC news reported on Wednesday, citing the correspondence.

"The 911 emergency medical system throughout the United States is at a breaking point. Without additional relief, it seems likely to break, even as we enter the third surge of the virus in the Mid-West and the West," the letter read.

The association noted that the system needs $2.6 billion or about $43,500 for each of some 60,000 ambulances that receive 911 calls.

The ambulance association is said to have received no help beyond $350 million in April, despite regular requests for support.

"Compared to what others that we know in the health care industry have received, it's a fraction, and it's a fraction of the losses that we've incurred," Hanan Cohen, a paramedic and director of corporate development at Empress Emergency Medical Services in New York, told the channel.

The US has the world's highest COVID-19 tally and death toll � 13.7 million cases and over 270,000 deaths, respectively.

