US Amenable to Negotiating Stronger Deal Than JCPOA With Iran - Malley

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The United States believes that returning to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and then building a stronger deal off of the existing agreement is the best way forward for both Washington and Tehran, Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said on Wednesday.

"Our position is clear. We think the best way forward - and we also thought that's what Iran believed - was to get back to the JCPOA and then discuss ways of bolstering or strengthening it or dealing with issues that remain very divisive between Iran and the United States.

.. We think that there should be a possibility to negotiate with Iran something that is stronger, that is broader than what was negotiated in the JCPOA, not instead of the JCPOA" Malley said in an interview with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to discuss the JCPOA with Israeli and Emirati officials during their meetings in Washington on Wednesday. Malley said he will discuss the issue with Saudi and Emirati leadership on his upcoming trip to the region.