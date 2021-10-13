UrduPoint.com

US Amenable To Negotiating Stronger Deal Than JCPOA With Iran - Malley

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 10:34 PM

US Amenable to Negotiating Stronger Deal Than JCPOA With Iran - Malley

The United States believes that returning to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and then building a stronger deal off of the existing agreement is the best way forward for both Washington and Tehran, Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The United States believes that returning to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and then building a stronger deal off of the existing agreement is the best way forward for both Washington and Tehran, Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said on Wednesday.

"Our position is clear. We think the best way forward - and we also thought that's what Iran believed - was to get back to the JCPOA and then discuss ways of bolstering or strengthening it or dealing with issues that remain very divisive between Iran and the United States.

.. We think that there should be a possibility to negotiate with Iran something that is stronger, that is broader than what was negotiated in the JCPOA, not instead of the JCPOA" Malley said in an interview with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to discuss the JCPOA with Israeli and Emirati officials during their meetings in Washington on Wednesday. Malley said he will discuss the issue with Saudi and Emirati leadership on his upcoming trip to the region.

Related Topics

Iran Washington Saudi Tehran United States Agreement Best

Recent Stories

UAE’s non-oil foreign trade up 27% to AED900 bil ..

UAE’s non-oil foreign trade up 27% to AED900 billion in H1-2021

10 minutes ago
 Emirates Global Aluminium publishes fourth annual ..

Emirates Global Aluminium publishes fourth annual Sustainability Report

55 minutes ago
 Dubai Autodrome to hold region’s biggest Histori ..

Dubai Autodrome to hold region’s biggest Historic F1 race to relive1981 Dubai ..

55 minutes ago
 US Prison Officials Face Contempt Charges Over Med ..

US Prison Officials Face Contempt Charges Over Medical Care for January 6 Rioter ..

6 minutes ago
 US Believes Jury Imposed 'Sound Verdict' in Tsarna ..

US Believes Jury Imposed 'Sound Verdict' in Tsarnaev Case - Deputy Solicitor Gen ..

6 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan asks lawmakers to ..

Election Commission of Pakistan asks lawmakers to submit statement of assets by ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.