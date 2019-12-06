UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Amphibious Assault Ship Designed For F-35 Aircraft Joins 7th Fleet In Japan - Navy

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 09:11 PM

US Amphibious Assault Ship Designed for F-35 Aircraft Joins 7th Fleet in Japan - Navy

The US assault ship America, built to accommodate the Marine Corp's vertical takeoff and landing version of the fifth generation F-35 fighter jet, joined the US 7th Fleet in Sasebo Japan after transiting the Pacific Ocean, the Navy announced in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The US assault ship America, built to accommodate the Marine Corp's vertical takeoff and landing version of the fifth generation F-35 fighter jet, joined the US 7th Fleet in Sasebo Japan after transiting the Pacific Ocean, the Navy announced in a press release on Monday.

"We're looking forward to integrating America's flexible and adaptable fifth generation capabilities into theater to maintain peace and stability and contribute to the prosperity and security of the Indo-Pacific," America's commanding officer, Captain Luke Frost, said in the release.

America was designed from inception to maximize the capabilities of the US Marine Corp's F-35B Joint Strike Fighter, the release said.

America replaces the USS Wasp as the US 7th Fleet's forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier, the release added.

The 7th Fleet area of responsibility in the Indian and Pacific Oceans encompasses 36 maritime countries - including US adversaries China and North Korea - with about 50 percent of the world's population, according to the release.

Related Topics

India World China Sasebo Japan North Korea From

Recent Stories

Fujairah CP crowns winners of Fujairah Adventures ..

45 minutes ago

WEEGS 2019 to address women’s advancement across ..

60 minutes ago

Pedersen Confirms Will Take Part in Syria Talks Ne ..

4 minutes ago

Italian Foreign Minister Says to Visit Russia in J ..

4 minutes ago

Russia to Never Deploy Medium-Range Missiles in Eu ..

4 minutes ago

Gunman, at Least 2 Other People Killed in Shooting ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.