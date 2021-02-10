UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Amphibious Assault Ship, Marine F-35s Now In Persian Gulf - Naval Institute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 12:30 AM

US Amphibious Assault Ship, Marine F-35s Now in Persian Gulf - Naval Institute

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The American amphibious assault ship Makin Island with Marine combat forces and F-35s deployed on board is now operating in the Persian Gulf, the US Naval Institute (USNI) said in a report on Tuesday.

"The USS Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) on board sailed through the Strait of Hormuz... and is now in the Persian Gulf," the article said citing US 5thFleet. "Embarked on Makin Island are a detachment of Marine F-35B Lighting II Joint Strike Fighters.

"

The F-35s were used to support the repositioning of about 700 US troops from Somalia to other parts of Africa, USNI said.

The guided-missile cruiser USS Port Royal and the fleet oiler USNS Carl Brashear also entered the Gulf, the report added.

The Makin Island is the first US capital ship to operate in the Gulf since the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Nimitz left in November, according to USNI.

Related Topics

Africa Somalia November From

Recent Stories

Egyptian President congratulates UAE on Hope Probe ..

1 minute ago

FNC approves bill on genetic resources

16 minutes ago

UAE leaders receive congratulations on Hope Probe& ..

16 minutes ago

Emirati 'Hope' probe nears Mars

21 minutes ago

Berlusconi emerges to back Draghi as Italy's new P ..

21 minutes ago

'Political decrees' show Maluana Fazl's dual stand ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.