US Amphibious Assault Ship, Marine F-35s Now in Persian Gulf - Naval Institute

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The American amphibious assault ship Makin Island with Marine combat forces and F-35s deployed on board is now operating in the Persian Gulf, the US Naval Institute (USNI) said in a report on Tuesday.

"The USS Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) on board sailed through the Strait of Hormuz... and is now in the Persian Gulf," the article said citing US 5thFleet. "Embarked on Makin Island are a detachment of Marine F-35B Lighting II Joint Strike Fighters.

"

The F-35s were used to support the repositioning of about 700 US troops from Somalia to other parts of Africa, USNI said.

The guided-missile cruiser USS Port Royal and the fleet oiler USNS Carl Brashear also entered the Gulf, the report added.

The Makin Island is the first US capital ship to operate in the Gulf since the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Nimitz left in November, according to USNI.