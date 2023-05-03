US Analysts Scouring Data for Info On Alleged Ukrainian Drone Attack in Moscow - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) US officials are investigating an alleged assassination attempt on Russian President Putin by Ukraine overnight on Tuesday, with a particular focus on sussing out how an attack drone could have gotten so close to the Kremlin's residence, CNN reported on Wednesday.

Though the US has yet to see signs that an attack was planned by either Russian or Ukrainian actors, analysts across the country are sifting through intelligence, including intercepted communications and satellite imagery, for clues as to what might have taken place, said the report.

This is not the first time that Ukraine has been accused of attempted drone strikes deep inside Russian territory, the report said, citing an event earlier this year when a Ukrainian drone crashed southeast of the capital near the village of Gubastovo.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said that Kiev attempted to strike the Kremlin residence of the Russian President with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Tuesday night. Moscow has said that Putin was not in the Kremlin at the time of the attacks.�