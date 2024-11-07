US And China Must 'get Along', Xi Tells Trump
Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2024 | 10:10 AM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday Beijing and Washington must find a way to "get along" in a message to US president-elect Donald Trump, state media reported.
Trump's crushing presidential victory ushers in a new era of uncertainty in the United States and the world, and heralds a possible shift in US-China relations, frayed in recent years by tensions over everything from trade to the status of self-ruled Taiwan.
In his first message to Trump since the former president secured a second term, Xi said "history has shown that China and the United States benefit from cooperation and suffer from confrontation", state broadcaster CCTV said.
"A stable, healthy and sustainable China-US relationship is in the common interest of both countries and is in line with the expectations of the international community," Xi said.
He called for Washington and Beijing to "strengthen dialogue and communication" and "properly manage differences".
The two countries must "find a correct way... to get along in this new era, to benefit both countries and the world", Xi said.
Chinese Vice President Han Zheng also sent a message to vice president-elect JD Vance, CCTV said.
