'US and civilian casualties' in Kabul airport attack: Pentagon

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :A "complex attack" Thursday at the airport in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, where a massive international airlift has been underway, caused a number of US and civilian casualties, the Pentagon said.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said an explosion occurred at the airport's Abbey Gate and there was "at least one other" blast at the nearby Baron Hotel.

"We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties," Kirby said in a tweet.