UrduPoint.com

'US And Civilian Casualties' In Kabul Airport Attack: Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 08:38 PM

'US and civilian casualties' in Kabul airport attack: Pentagon

A "complex attack" Thursday at the airport in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, where a massive international airlift has been underway, caused a number of US and civilian casualties, the Pentagon said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :A "complex attack" Thursday at the airport in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, where a massive international airlift has been underway, caused a number of US and civilian casualties, the Pentagon said.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said an explosion occurred at the airport's Abbey Gate and there was "at least one other" blast at the nearby Baron Hotel.

"We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties," Kirby said in a tweet.

Related Topics

Attack Afghanistan Kabul Pentagon Hotel Airport

Recent Stories

Supreme Court dismisses suo moto notice case over ..

Supreme Court dismisses suo moto notice case over journalists' complaints

35 seconds ago
 Dr. Ishrat briefs NA body on Law on initiatives fo ..

Dr. Ishrat briefs NA body on Law on initiatives for institutional reforms

36 seconds ago
 Prime Minister Imran Khan mention 18% growth in th ..

Prime Minister Imran Khan mention 18% growth in the Large Scale Manufacturing (L ..

37 seconds ago
 'Air pollution serious threat to human health; tre ..

'Air pollution serious threat to human health; tree plantation solution'

41 seconds ago
 AJK PM lauds PTI's 3 years performance

AJK PM lauds PTI's 3 years performance

5 minutes ago
 Explosion in Kazakhstan's South Results From Fire ..

Explosion in Kazakhstan's South Results From Fire at Military Unit's Warehouse - ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.