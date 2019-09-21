UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US And El Salvador Sign Agreement On Asylum To Curb Migration

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 03:38 PM

US and El Salvador sign agreement on asylum to curb migration

The United States and El Salvador reached an agreement Friday aimed at curbing illegal migration, opening the door for the US to potentially send refugees back to the violent Central American country

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :The United States and El Salvador reached an agreement Friday aimed at curbing illegal migration, opening the door for the US to potentially send refugees back to the violent Central American country.

The deal was announced at a joint press conference in Washington by Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan and Salvadoran Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill.

The agreement -- which will only go into effect after both countries have implemented new border security and asylum processes -- is the latest step by Donald Trump's administration to curb immigration to the US by leaning on neighbors to take in migrants.

Refugee and migration advocates have condemned the deal.

Cesar R�os, of the Instituto Salvadoreno del Migrante (Insami), said it implied El Salvador supported the highly controversial US immigration policies, and made his nation part of a "containment strategy.

" But McAleenan said a potential of the agreement was that migrants crossing El Salvador could seek protection there, and that "the core of this agreement is to recognize the development of an asylum system in El Salvador and help them develop that capacity."He said the deal adds to the "good work" the US is already doing with Guatemala, which with El Salvador and Honduras make up the Northern Triangle of Central America, which has seen mass migration to the United States by people fleeing poverty and violence.

Last year Trump declared a "zero tolerance" policy on Mexico's border in the face of the growing arrival of undocumented immigrants, mostly families from Central America.

Related Topics

Washington Trump Guatemala El Salvador United States Mexico Honduras Border From Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

Modon Properties awards infrastructure contracts f ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Nationa ..

2 hours ago

Legendary Arab poet Al Mutanabbi focus of seminar ..

2 hours ago

UAQ Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National Day

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.