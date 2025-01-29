US And EU Agree To Maintain 'maximum Pressure' On Moscow: European Official
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 01:20 AM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The United States and the European Union have agreed on a need to maintain "maximum pressure" on Russian leader Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine, a European official said Tuesday.
The agreement on "maintaining maximum pressure on Moscow to move towards a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine" came after a first telephone call between EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and the new US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the source said.
Their call comes after European leaders voiced alarm since the inauguration of US President Donald Trump over his pledges to seek a quick end to the Ukraine war, fearing he will cut off crucial aid to Kyiv and force a ceasefire that favours Moscow.
"Both leaders emphasised the importance of strengthening EU-US cooperation on key global issues, including Russia's war in Ukraine, the situation in the middle East, and challenges posed by China," the source said.
Kallas also "emphasised Europe's increasing investment in defence and its readiness to take on greater responsibility, alongside the importance of diversifying energy supplies," the source said.
