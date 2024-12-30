Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Joe Biden led US presidents and other world leaders in paying tribute to Jimmy Carter, who died Sunday aged 100.

"America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

He added later in a televised address that Carter "lived a life measured not by words, but by his deeds."

"We'd all do well to try and be a little more like Jimmy Carter."

President-elect Donald Trump said Americans owe Carter "a debt of gratitude.

"The challenges Jimmy faced as president came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans," he said on social media.

Among former US presidents, Bill Clinton said his predecessor had "worked tirelessly for a better, fairer world."

George W. Bush said Carter "dignified the office. And his efforts to leave behind a better world didn't end with the presidency."

Barack Obama hailed Carter for teaching "all of us what it means to live a life of grace, dignity, justice and service."