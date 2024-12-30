Open Menu

US And Foreign Leaders Praise Jimmy Carter's Legacy

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2024 | 02:30 PM

US and foreign leaders praise Jimmy Carter's legacy

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Joe Biden led US presidents and other world leaders in paying tribute to Jimmy Carter, who died Sunday aged 100.

"America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

He added later in a televised address that Carter "lived a life measured not by words, but by his deeds."

"We'd all do well to try and be a little more like Jimmy Carter."

President-elect Donald Trump said Americans owe Carter "a debt of gratitude.

"

"The challenges Jimmy faced as president came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans," he said on social media.

Among former US presidents, Bill Clinton said his predecessor had "worked tirelessly for a better, fairer world."

George W. Bush said Carter "dignified the office. And his efforts to leave behind a better world didn't end with the presidency."

Barack Obama hailed Carter for teaching "all of us what it means to live a life of grace, dignity, justice and service."

Related Topics

World Barack Obama George W. Bush Social Media White House Trump Died Turkish Lira Sunday All

Recent Stories

Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerbo ..

Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship

5 minutes ago
 Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at ..

Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at 1 Billion Followers Summit

5 minutes ago
 At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident

At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident

20 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler issues Decree on promotion, appointmen ..

Ajman Ruler issues Decree on promotion, appointment of Advisor at Ruler's Court

20 minutes ago
 GCAA launches region's first digital platform for ..

GCAA launches region's first digital platform for implementing 'CORSIA'

20 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks notabl ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks notable achievements in 2024

2 hours ago
36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy En ..

36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy Engineering College – Nust

2 hours ago
 Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Takes Over as Commander C ..

Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Takes Over as Commander Central Punjab (Comcep)

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Launches 'Customs Inspector Training ..

Dubai Customs Launches 'Customs Inspector Training Program' to Recruit 84 Emirat ..

2 hours ago
 At least 10 people dead, seven others injured in b ..

At least 10 people dead, seven others injured in bus accident near Fateh Jang

2 hours ago
 Former US President Jimmy Carter passes away at 10 ..

Former US President Jimmy Carter passes away at 100

2 hours ago
 EAD, Nabat to revolutionise mangrove restoration

EAD, Nabat to revolutionise mangrove restoration

2 hours ago

More Stories From World