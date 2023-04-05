US and Russian Ambassadors to UN Meet to Discuss Arrest of WSJ Reporter Gershkovich

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Wednesday that she had met with her Russian counterpart Vasily Nebenzia the previous day to discuss Moscow's arrest of Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich

Earlier on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the State Department will soon finish its "wrongful detention" determination for Gershkovich, who was detained in Russia last month on espionage charges.

Even as the United States engages with other countries to bring detained US citizens home, it can also increase pressure and apply penalties on those who engage in unlawful detentions, Blinken added.

Gershkovich was detained in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on suspicion of espionage in favor of the United States. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Gershkovich had been collecting classified information about the activities of a Russian military-industrial complex firm.