US Announced Hunt Down for Russian Businessman Deripaska - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) The West is using any absurd to destroy the reputation of Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska and deprive him of the opportunity to work, so a real hunt down was announced, a source close to the businessman told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Monday, the US Department of Justice announced that the United States is charging a former head of the FBI's Counterintelligence Division in New York, Charles McGonigal, and Russian-language court interpreter Sergey Shestakov with violating and conspiring to violate sanctions on Deripaska.

"Any Russian industrialist who has invested in the development of his country's economy for decades automatically becomes the worst enemy for the West and a target for special services. And a real hunt has been announced for Oleg Deripaska, and from all sides. He has already been put on the sanctions list and forced to leave the companies he founded, but they do not stop there. Any absurd pretext is now being used to destroy his reputation and deprive him of the opportunity to work," the source said.