US Announces $108 Mln In Humanitarian Assistance For Syria - State Department
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 07:29 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The United States plans to provide an additional $108 million in humanitarian support for Syria, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Today in Turkey, the US Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Kelly Craft, announced $108 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the people of Syria," Ortagus said.