US Announces $108 Mln in Humanitarian Assistance for Syria - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The United States plans to provide an additional $108 million in humanitarian support for Syria, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Today in Turkey, the US Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Kelly Craft, announced $108 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the people of Syria," Ortagus said.