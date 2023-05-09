US Announces $1.2Bln in New Military Aid for Ukraine - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) The United States will provide $1.2 billion in new military aid for Ukraine to bolster its air defenses and sustain its artillery ammunition needs, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

"Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced a new security assistance package to reaffirm the steadfast U.S. support for Ukraine, including to bolster its air defenses and sustain its artillery ammunition needs.

This package, which totals up to $1.2 billion, is being provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI)," the statement said.

The package includes additional air defense systems and munitions; equipment to integrate Western air defense launchers, missiles, and radars with Ukraine's air defense systems; ammunition for counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems; 155mm artillery rounds; commercial satellite imagery services; and support for training, maintenance, and sustainment activities.