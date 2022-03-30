UrduPoint.com

US Announces $152Mln In Humanitarian Aid For Myanmar Refugees - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2022 | 02:30 AM

US Announces $152Mln in Humanitarian Aid for Myanmar Refugees - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The United States has announced $152 million in humanitarian aid for those persons who fled Myanmar following a military coup there, including the Rohingya in Bangladesh, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas announced more than $152 million in additional humanitarian assistance for those in Bangladesh, Burma, and elsewhere in the region affected by the Burmese military's genocide, crimes against humanity, and ethnic cleansing against Rohingya," Price said in a statement on Tuesday.

The majority of the assistance or $125 million, will be spent to provide life-saving assistance to 920,000 of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, the statement said.

In February 2021,The Myanmar military seized power using a constitutional mechanism of transferring power in an emergency situation. The military arrested government officials, accusing them of rigging the general election and later appointed a new administration. The military's actions spurred major civil unrest, which since the coup has resulted in over 1,600 casualties, with over 12,000 people arrested and 500,000 people internally displaced.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Burma Price Myanmar United States February Government Refugee Million Election 2018

Recent Stories

Illegally built house razed during anti encroachme ..

Illegally built house razed during anti encroachment drive

2 hours ago
 California Lawmakers Urge Biden Admin. to Let Nati ..

California Lawmakers Urge Biden Admin. to Let National Guard Support Ukraine - L ..

2 hours ago
 US Authorizes Second COVID-19 Booster for Older Am ..

US Authorizes Second COVID-19 Booster for Older Americans - Federal Drug Agency

2 hours ago
 Macron Told Putin Payments for Gas Contracts in Ru ..

Macron Told Putin Payments for Gas Contracts in Rubles Impossible - Reports

2 hours ago
 UN Mission in DR Congo Says Lost Contact With Heli ..

UN Mission in DR Congo Says Lost Contact With Helicopter in Country's East

2 hours ago
 Pakistan always believed in peace, work for it: As ..

Pakistan always believed in peace, work for it: Asad Umar

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.