US Announces $152Mln in Humanitarian Aid for Myanmar Refugees - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The United States has announced $152 million in humanitarian aid for those persons who fled Myanmar following a military coup there, including the Rohingya in Bangladesh, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas announced more than $152 million in additional humanitarian assistance for those in Bangladesh, Burma, and elsewhere in the region affected by the Burmese military's genocide, crimes against humanity, and ethnic cleansing against Rohingya," Price said in a statement on Tuesday.

The majority of the assistance or $125 million, will be spent to provide life-saving assistance to 920,000 of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, the statement said.

In February 2021,The Myanmar military seized power using a constitutional mechanism of transferring power in an emergency situation. The military arrested government officials, accusing them of rigging the general election and later appointed a new administration. The military's actions spurred major civil unrest, which since the coup has resulted in over 1,600 casualties, with over 12,000 people arrested and 500,000 people internally displaced.