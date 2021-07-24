US Announces $155Mln in Humanitarian Assistance for Iraq - Blinken

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) The United States will provide Iraq with $155 million in humanitarian aid, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"The United States is pleased to announce nearly $155 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the people of Iraq as well as Iraqi refugees in the region and generous communities hosting them," Blinken said in a press release.

The funding will be used to provide Iraqis with shelter, essential healthcare, emergency food assistance, water, sanitation, and hygiene services, the release said.