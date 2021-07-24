UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Announces $155Mln In Humanitarian Assistance For Iraq - Blinken

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 12:50 AM

US Announces $155Mln in Humanitarian Assistance for Iraq - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) The United States will provide Iraq with $155 million in humanitarian aid, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"The United States is pleased to announce nearly $155 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the people of Iraq as well as Iraqi refugees in the region and generous communities hosting them," Blinken said in a press release.

The funding will be used to provide Iraqis with shelter, essential healthcare, emergency food assistance, water, sanitation, and hygiene services, the release said.

Related Topics

Water Iraq United States Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Al Matrooshi bears UAE flag In Tokyo Olympics open ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange E ..

4 hours ago

Al Dhaid Date Festival competitions attract high t ..

6 hours ago

DEWA’s SDME encourages teams to use latest techn ..

7 hours ago

UAE announces 1,521 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.