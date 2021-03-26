US Announces $15Mln in Humanitarian Aid to Palestinians in West Bank, Gaza - State Dept

The United States has allocated $15 million in humanitarian aid for the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, the US State Department announced in a release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The United States has allocated $15 million in humanitarian aid for the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, the US State Department announced in a release on Thursday.

"The US government is pleased to announce $15 million in humanitarian assistance for Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip," the release said.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing these funds to address the most urgent, life-saving humanitarian needs in the West Bank and Gaza."