US Announces $165Mln in New Humanitarian Assistance for Yemen - US Special Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington will donate $165 million in additional humanitarian assistance to the conflict-stricken Yemen, US Special Envoy for the country Tim Lenderking announced during a briefing on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Washington will donate $165 million in additional humanitarian assistance to the conflict-stricken Yemen, US Special Envoy for the country Tim Lenderking announced during a briefing on Monday.

"The US is announcing today $165 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Yemen," he said.