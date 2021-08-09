US Announces $165Mln In New Humanitarian Assistance For Yemen - US Special Envoy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 08:44 PM
Washington will donate $165 million in additional humanitarian assistance to the conflict-stricken Yemen, US Special Envoy for the country Tim Lenderking announced during a briefing on Monday
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Washington will donate $165 million in additional humanitarian assistance to the conflict-stricken Yemen, US Special Envoy for the country Tim Lenderking announced during a briefing on Monday.
"The US is announcing today $165 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Yemen," he said.