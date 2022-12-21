UrduPoint.com

US Announces $1.85Bln In New Military Aid For Ukraine, Including Patriot System - Blinken

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2022 | 10:22 PM

US Announces $1.85Bln in New Military Aid for Ukraine, Including Patriot System - Blinken

The United States will provide an additional $1.85 billion in military assistance for Ukraine that will include a Patriot air defense system, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The United States will provide an additional $1.85 billion in military assistance for Ukraine that will include a Patriot air defense system, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"$1.85 Billion in Additional US Military Assistance, Including the First Transfer of Patriot Air Defense System," Blinken said in a press release.

