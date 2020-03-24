US Announces 2 Evacuation Flights for Americans Stranded in Ukraine - Embassy

The US government warned Americans in Ukraine who wish to leave the country to register for one of two flights from Kiev (KBP) to New York (NYC) this week or risk being stranded for the foreseeable future, the US Embassy said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The US government warned Americans in Ukraine who wish to leave the country to register for one of two flights from Kiev (KBP) to New York (NYC) this week or risk being stranded for the foreseeable future, the US Embassy said in a statement on Tuesday.

"UIA [Ukraine International Airlines] has announced a second direct flight from KBP to NYC JFK on March 27.

If you need to leave Ukraine, you should strongly consider booking this or March 25 flight. It may be your last opportunity for a while. Monitor," the US embassy said via Twitter.

Earlier this month, UIA terminated regular passenger service when Ukraine banned foreigners from entering the country.

Thousands of Americans remain stranded all over the world as countries close their borders to contain the explosive spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).