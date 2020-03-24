UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Announces 2 Evacuation Flights For Americans Stranded In Ukraine - Embassy

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 08:44 PM

US Announces 2 Evacuation Flights for Americans Stranded in Ukraine - Embassy

The US government warned Americans in Ukraine who wish to leave the country to register for one of two flights from Kiev (KBP) to New York (NYC) this week or risk being stranded for the foreseeable future, the US Embassy said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The US government warned Americans in Ukraine who wish to leave the country to register for one of two flights from Kiev (KBP) to New York (NYC) this week or risk being stranded for the foreseeable future, the US Embassy said in a statement on Tuesday.

"UIA [Ukraine International Airlines] has announced a second direct flight from KBP to NYC JFK on March 27.

If you need to leave Ukraine, you should strongly consider booking this or March 25 flight. It may be your last opportunity for a while. Monitor," the US embassy said via Twitter.

Earlier this month, UIA terminated regular passenger service when Ukraine banned foreigners from entering the country.

Thousands of Americans remain stranded all over the world as countries close their borders to contain the explosive spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Related Topics

World Ukraine Twitter Kiev New York March May All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TECNO has finally Launched Camon 15 in Pakistan

9 minutes ago

UN urges easing of sanctions on Iran, others facin ..

2 minutes ago

French lab gets US approval for quick Covid-19 tes ..

2 minutes ago

Lockdown being observed in city to contain corona ..

2 minutes ago

Russia has no 'clear picture' of extent of virus o ..

2 minutes ago

Olympics postponement 'about protecting human life ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.