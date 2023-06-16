UrduPoint.com

US Announces $205Mln In Additional Humanitarian Assistance For Ukraine - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2023 | 06:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The United States will provide $205 million in additional humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"The United States is providing $205 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the people of Ukraine as part of our support for those affected by Russia's unprovoked, unjustified, and brutal war against Ukraine," Blinken said in a statement. "U.S.

humanitarian assistance provides the people of Ukraine with critical support, including food, safe drinking water, protection services, education, livelihoods, legal assistance, accessible shelter, health care, and more through our international and non-governmental partners in the region."

The newly-announced funding will help victims of the conflict maintain contact between separated family members and promote family reunification when possible, Blinken added.

