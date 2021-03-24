UrduPoint.com
US Announces $20Mln In Grants To Fight Targeted Violence, Terrorism - Homeland Security

The US government has allocated $20 million in grants via a program designed to fight targeted violence and terrorism in the United States, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced in a release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The US government has allocated $20 million in grants via a program designed to fight targeted violence and terrorism in the United States, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced in a release on Wednesday.

"Today the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is making $20 million available through the Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention (TVTP) Grant Program to help communities across our country develop innovative capabilities to combat terrorism and targeted violence," the release said.

The DHS pointed out in the release that Congress agreed earlier to increase funding for this purpose goal from $10 to $20 million.

"This investment in local communities will help our partners develop sustainable capabilities to address an evolving threat environment, including by preventing attacks and online radicalization," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in the release referring to state, local and tribal governments.

Prevention of domestic violent extremism, targeted violence and challenging online violence mobilization are among the four priorities set up by the TVTP program for 2021, the release said.

