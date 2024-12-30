US Announces $2.5 Bn Security Assistance Package For Ukraine
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The United States announced a $2.5 billion security assistance package for Ukraine on Monday as Washington races to provide aid to Kyiv before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.
Trump's November election victory has cast doubt on the future of American aid for Ukraine, providing a limited window for billions of Dollars in already authorized assistance to be disbursed before he is sworn in next month.
Monday's aid includes a $1.25 billion military "drawdown package", which allows the Pentagon to take weapons from US stocks and send them quickly to the battlefield.
Another $1.22 billion will be funded via the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, under which military equipment is procured from the defense industry or partners.
Recent Stories
UAE welcomes New Year 2025 with spectacular fireworks, celebrations
2024 warmest year on record: WMO
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Economics ..
Abu Dhabi Film Commission announces multifaceted enhancements to 35% rebate prog ..
ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into UAE economy in 5 years
UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024
DEWA's Research and Development develops smart application for fault management
Integrated Transport Centre announces services schedule during New Year Holiday
Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship
Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at 1 Billion Followers Summit
At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident
Ajman Ruler issues Decree on promotion, appointment of Advisor at Ruler's Court
More Stories From World
-
US announces $2.5 bn security assistance package for Ukraine51 seconds ago
-
US and foreign leaders praise Jimmy Carter's legacy54 seconds ago
-
Two dead in Ecuador, Peru ports closed as big waves hit coast11 minutes ago
-
Climate change brought extreme weather, heat in 2024: UN11 minutes ago
-
Former US president Jimmy Carter dies aged 10031 minutes ago
-
Former Serbian minister among 13 charged over fatal train station accident31 minutes ago
-
Former US president Jimmy Carter dies aged 10041 minutes ago
-
Defending champion Dimitrov eases into Brisbane second round51 minutes ago
-
Duffy, Hay heroics secure T20 series for New Zealand over Sri Lanka1 hour ago
-
US and foreign leaders praise Jimmy Carter's legacy2 hours ago
-
French premier promises concrete aid for cyclone-hit Mayotte2 hours ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, 2nd T20 scores2 hours ago