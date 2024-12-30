Open Menu

US Announces $2.5 Bn Security Assistance Package For Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2024 | 05:30 PM

US announces $2.5 bn security assistance package for Ukraine

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The United States announced a $2.5 billion security assistance package for Ukraine on Monday as Washington races to provide aid to Kyiv before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Trump's November election victory has cast doubt on the future of American aid for Ukraine, providing a limited window for billions of Dollars in already authorized assistance to be disbursed before he is sworn in next month.

Monday's aid includes a $1.25 billion military "drawdown package", which allows the Pentagon to take weapons from US stocks and send them quickly to the battlefield.

Another $1.22 billion will be funded via the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, under which military equipment is procured from the defense industry or partners.

