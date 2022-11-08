UrduPoint.com

US Announces $25Mln In Winterization Assistance To Ukraine

The United States will provide $25 million in winterization assistance to Ukraine, the US mission to the United Nations said during Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's visit to Ukraine on Tuesday

Thomas-Greenfield has already met with Ukrainian government officials, including Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Today in Ukraine, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S.

Representative to the United Nations, announced that the United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development, will provide $25 million in winterization assistance to help vulnerable people in Ukraine survive the winter ahead," the mission said in a press release.

The assistance will help vulnerable Ukrainians, particularly in hard-hit eastern Ukraine, through multi-purpose cash assistance, shelter support, and water, sanitation, and hygiene assistance, the mission added.

