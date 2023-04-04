Close
US Announces $2.6Bln In Military Aid For Ukraine, Including HIMARS Ammunition - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2023 | 09:34 PM

US Announces $2.6Bln in Military Aid for Ukraine, Including HIMARS Ammunition - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) The Biden administration has announced a new package of military assistance for Ukraine in the amount of $2.6 billion, which includes additional ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and the Patriot air defense system, the US Department of Defense said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Today, the Department of Defense announces critical new security assistance for Ukraine. This includes (...) more ammunition for US-provided HIMARS, air defense interceptors and artillery rounds that Ukraine is using to defend itself, as well as anti-armor systems, small arms, heavy equipment transport vehicles, and maintenance support essential to strengthening Ukraine's defenders on the battlefield valued at up to $500 million," the release said.

In addition, the Biden administration will spend $2.1 billion from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds to purchase additional air defense capabilities, as well as artillery and tank ammunition, mortar systems, rockets and anti-armor systems for Kiev, the release said.

