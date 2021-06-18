UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Announces $3.2 Bn Plan To Develop Covid Antiviral Treatments

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 12:13 AM

US announces $3.2 bn plan to develop Covid antiviral treatments

The administration of US President Joe Biden announced plans on Thursday to spend $3.2 billion to accelerate the development and discovery of antiviral treatments against Covid-19 and future threats

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The administration of US President Joe Biden announced plans on Thursday to spend $3.2 billion to accelerate the development and discovery of antiviral treatments against Covid-19 and future threats.

The plan is called the Antiviral Program for Pandemics and its funding comes from the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion package passed by Congress in March.

"Antivirals are an important complement to existing vaccines, especially for individuals with certain conditions that might put them at a greater risk, for those whom vaccines may not be as protective," Anthony Fauci, the president's chief medical advisor on the pandemic, told reporters.

Antiviral medication can also act as an important line of defense against emerging variants of concern that evade the protective action of current generation vaccines, he added.

The plan will help accelerate clinical testing for oral antiviral pills currently under various stages of development, such as Merck's molnupiravir as well as efforts by Pfizer and Atea-Roche.

The plan is for these to be taken very early after an infection is confirmed, in order to stop the disease from progressing to the severe stage -- mimicking what Tamiflu does for influenza.

The other pillar of the program is seeding the discovery of new antivirals -- not just against this coronavirus and its wider family, but other families of viruses that are believed to have pandemic potential.

Related Topics

Oral March May Congress Influenza Family From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE takes part in International Conference to supp ..

29 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

44 minutes ago

Two killed in shooting in western Germany

33 seconds ago

US, Russian Presidents Discussed Locally Employed ..

34 seconds ago

Mickelson stumbles early at US Open while Wolff po ..

10 minutes ago

Government Should take steps to control inflation ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.