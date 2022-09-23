US Announces $327Mln in Additional Humanitarian Aid for Afghans - Blinken

The United States pledges to commit $327 million in additional humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) The United States pledges to commit $327 million in additional humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"The United States is providing nearly $327 in additional humanitarian assistance to help the people of Afghanistan," Blinken said.