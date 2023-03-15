US Announces $331 Million in New Humanitarian Assistance for Ethiopia - Blinken

UrduPoint.com

The United States has allocated over $331 million in additional humanitarian aid for Ethiopia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The United States has allocated over $331 million in additional humanitarian aid for Ethiopia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Wednesday.

"Today I am announcing more than $331 million in new humanitarian assistance for Ethiopia in FY 2023 through the Department of State and the U.S. Agency for International Development," Blinken said. "This assistance includes $12 million through the State Department Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration and more than $319 million through the U.S. Agency for International Development."

Blinker explained that the new funding will provide life-saving support to those displaced and affected by conflict, drought, and food insecurity in the country.

"Our assistance provides critical, life-saving support, including food, shelter, safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene, healthcare efforts, education, and other key services," he added. "This announcement will help deepen the partnership between the United States and Africa."

Ethiopia had been experiencing a violent internal conflict since November 2020, when the central government accused the TPLF of attacking its military base and launched an anti-terrorist operation in the region.

