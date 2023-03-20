US Announces $350Mln Aid Package For Ukraine, Includes HIMARS Ammo - Blinken

The United States will provide Ukraine with a new $350 million military assistance package that includes ammunition for Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), howitzers, Bradley combat vehicles, among other equipment, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) The United States will provide Ukraine with a new $350 million military assistance package that includes ammunition for Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), howitzers, Bradley combat vehicles, among other equipment, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"Today, pursuant to a delegation of authority from President Biden, I am authorizing our 34th drawdown of US arms and equipment for Ukraine valued at $350 million," Blinken said in a press release. "This military assistance package includes more ammunition for US-provided HIMARS and howitzers that Ukraine is using to defend itself, as well as ammunition for Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, HARM missiles, anti-tank weapons, riverine boats, and other equipment."