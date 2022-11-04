US Announces $400Mln in New Military Assistance for Ukraine - Pentagon

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2022 | 09:52 PM

The United States will provide a new $400 million package of security assistance to Ukraine that includes refurbished T-72 tanks, Phoenix Ghost unmanned drones, and armored boats, US Department of Defense spokesperson Sabrina Singh said on Friday

"(We are) announcing approximately $400 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine," Singh said during a press briefing.

"Some of the capabilities include funding to refurbish Hawk air defense missiles for inclusion in future presidential drawdown packages, 45 refurbished T-72 tanks with advanced optics, communications, and armor packages, 1,100 Phoenix Ghost tactical unmanned aerial systems, 40 armored Riverine boats, funding to refurbish 250 M1117 armored security vehicles," Singh added.

Singh clarified that none of the T-72 tanks are actually US tanks, noting that they will be coming from the Czech Republic's defense base. The United States will cover the expenses to refurbish 45 tanks from the Czech Republic, and the Netherlands will match this commitment by paying for the refurbishment of an additional 45 T-72 tanks for Ukraine.

