US Announces $407Mln In Humanitarian Aid For Venezuelans Amid Crisis - Ambassador To UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 10:13 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The United States will provide nearly $407 million in humanitarian assistance to support Venezuelans in need as well as refugees and migrants who fled the country amid the continuing crisis in the country, United States mission to the UNited Nations spokesperson Olivia Dalton said on Thursday.

"Today US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced nearly $407 million in new humanitarian assistance to respond to the needs of vulnerable Venezuelans in Venezuela, Venezuelan refugees and migrants, and their host communities across the region," Dalton said in a release. "Our assistance supports the more than seven million Venezuelans in need of humanitarian assistance inside Venezuela, the more than 5.6 million Venezuelans who have fled to countries across the region, and the communities hosting them."

