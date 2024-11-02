US Announces $425 Mn In New Ukraine Security Aid
Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2024 | 12:20 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) The United States announced Friday that it will provide an additional $425 million in military aid to Ukraine, a day after Washington said thousands of North Korean troops were ready to enter combat against Kyiv's forces.
The assistance "will provide Ukraine additional capabilities to meet its most urgent needs, including: air defense interceptors; munitions for rocket systems and artillery; armored vehicles; and anti-tank weapons," the Defense Department said in a statement.
The package, which will be drawn from US stocks, also includes air-to-ground munitions, medical equipment, demolition munitions and spare parts, the statement said.
"The United States will continue to work... to meet Ukraine's urgently needed battlefield requirements and defend against Russian aggression," it added.
The previous day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that of the 10,000 North Korean troops believed by the United States to have been sent to Russia, up to 8,000 have been deployed to the Kursk region bordering Ukraine.
"We've not yet seen these troops deploy into combat against Ukrainian forces, but we would expect that to happen in the coming days," Blinken told a news conference.
Ukrainian troops have been conducting a ground offensive in Kursk since August and control several hundred square miles of Russian territory.
Russia and North Korea have deepened their political and military alliance as the Ukraine war has dragged on, but sending Pyongyang's troops into combat against Kyiv's forces would mark a significant escalation that has sparked international concern.
The United States has been a key military backer of Ukraine, committing more than $60 billion in weapons, ammunition and other security aid since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Recent Stories
Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue
Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad
Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister
Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister
Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory
Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..
Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor Punjab
2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release
Federal Minister visits Kashmir House, reaffirms support for Kashmir cause
Kenya reintroduces tax reforms with new deputy president
Samples of wheat purchased from PASSCO sent to laboratory for testing
Governor Sindh raises Pakistan-Russia flags on Russia's people's unity day
More Stories From World
-
Zverev downs Tsitsipas to book place in semis of Paris Masters15 minutes ago
-
Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue33 minutes ago
-
Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister39 minutes ago
-
Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister39 minutes ago
-
Kenya reintroduces tax reforms with new deputy president34 minutes ago
-
Bloody gangland shootout puts France at 'tipping point'36 minutes ago
-
Wave of solidarity washes over epicentre of Spain floods37 minutes ago
-
North Gaza situation 'apocalyptic': UN agency chiefs36 minutes ago
-
UN chief 'appalled' by paramilitary violence in Sudan: spokesman36 minutes ago
-
UN chief slams deadly attack in Mastung, urges action against those responsible36 minutes ago
-
Gaza polio vaccinations to resume Saturday: WHO2 hours ago
-
Boeing again raises offer to end strike, union to vote Monday2 hours ago