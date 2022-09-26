UrduPoint.com

US Announces $457.5Mln In New Civilian Security Assistance For Ukraine - Blinken

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2022 | 05:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The United States is announcing $457.5 million in new civilian security assistance for Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"The United States today committed an additional $457.5 million in civilian security assistance to enhance the efforts of Ukrainian law enforcement and criminal justice agencies to improve their operational capacity and save lives as they continue to help defend the Ukrainian people, their freedom, and their democracy from the Kremlin's brutal war of aggression," Blinken said in a statement.

Since mid-December 2021, the US has committed over $645 million in assistance to Ukrainian law enforcement and criminal justice partners, including the National Police of Ukraine and State Border Guard Service, Blinken recalled.

He expressed confidence that the provision of personal protective equipment, medical supplies, and armored vehicles has significantly reduced casualties for Ukrainians.

The United States remains committed to supporting a democratic, independent, and sovereign Ukraine, he added.

