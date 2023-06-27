Open Menu

US Announces $500 Mn In Armor, Air Defense, Other Arms For Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2023 | 11:36 PM

US announces $500 mn in armor, air defense, other arms for Ukraine

The United States on Tuesday announced a fresh tranche of arms to bolster Ukraine's mounting counteroffensive against Russian forces, including armored vehicles, precision munitions and mine-clearing equipment

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The United States on Tuesday announced a fresh tranche of arms to bolster Ukraine's mounting counteroffensive against Russian forces, including armored vehicles, precision munitions and mine-clearing equipment.

The $500 million package comes just days after Russia's own war-making capacity appeared to fray with a mutiny by its privately run Wagner force.

The weaponry includes 30 Bradley fighting vehicles and 25 Stryker personnel carriers, more rockets for Patriot air defense and Himars precision attack systems; small arms and over 22 million small arms rounds and grenades, the Pentagon said.

The package "includes key capabilities to support Ukraine's counteroffensive operations, strengthen its air defenses to help Ukraine protect its people.

.. and other equipment to help Ukraine push back on Russia's war of aggression." The arms will support the Ukraine military's mounting push to break through the front lines in the south of the country in hopes of driving occupying Russian troops out.

The lines are heavily fortified with anti-tank trenches, extensive mine fields and anti-tank obstacles meant to stymie Ukraine's advance on the ground.

Earlier Tuesday Russian President Vladimir Putin said that despite the short-lived Wagner revolt led by his longtime crony Yevgeny Prigozhin, Moscow did not need to redeploy any troops from fighting in Ukraine.

"We did not have to take combat units from the special military operation zone," Putin said, adding that "all military formations continued to wage a heroic fight at the front."

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Moscow Russia Pentagon Vehicles Vladimir Putin United States All From Million

Recent Stories

France starts search for executed German WWII sold ..

France starts search for executed German WWII soldiers

10 minutes ago
 US Allowed Russian Charter Flight to Pick Up Diplo ..

US Allowed Russian Charter Flight to Pick Up Diplomats, Expects Reciprocity - St ..

6 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) declares super tax val ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) declares super tax valid

6 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Says Would Like to See Wagner Group ..

US State Dept. Says Would Like to See Wagner Group Head Prigozhin in US for Pros ..

6 minutes ago
 ISS Crew Packing Dragon SpaceX With Cargo for Retu ..

ISS Crew Packing Dragon SpaceX With Cargo for Return to Earth This Week - NASA

8 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

Ajman Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

27 minutes ago
Over 100 sacrificial animals treated at cattle mar ..

Over 100 sacrificial animals treated at cattle market

6 minutes ago
 White House blasts harassment of Pakistani origin ..

White House blasts harassment of Pakistani origin reporter who questioned Modi a ..

8 minutes ago
 PMDC completes investigation on past PMC's embezzl ..

PMDC completes investigation on past PMC's embezzlement

8 minutes ago
 Germany's Arms Exports Grow by 12% in H1 2023 Year ..

Germany's Arms Exports Grow by 12% in H1 2023 Year-on-Year - Reports

8 minutes ago
 US Home Sales, Consumer Confidence Jump Before Rel ..

US Home Sales, Consumer Confidence Jump Before Release of Fed-Monitored Inflatio ..

8 minutes ago
 Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) foils two plans ..

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) foils two plans of terrorsim

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World